Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

