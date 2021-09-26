Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.