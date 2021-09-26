Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $170.46

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

