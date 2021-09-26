FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $267.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

