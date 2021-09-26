Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 3rd Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8,461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

