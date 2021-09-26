Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

