Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

