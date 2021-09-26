Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,242,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.71 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

