NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.69 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

