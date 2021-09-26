NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 113,020.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,501,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.