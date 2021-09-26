NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $105.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

