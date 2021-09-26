NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of FormFactor worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

