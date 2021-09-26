Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $63.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

