Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

