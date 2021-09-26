Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,073 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vistra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.56 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.