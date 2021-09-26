Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,362,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

