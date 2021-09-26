Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$42.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders acquired a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $9,570 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PPL opened at C$39.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.00. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.