Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $103.22

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ITT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

