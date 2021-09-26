Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $103.22

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITT stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.