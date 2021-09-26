Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 622,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 119,845 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.