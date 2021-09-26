Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,675 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

FTXR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

