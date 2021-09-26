Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 71,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPEM opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

