Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,543 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

