iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $422.38 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.84.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

