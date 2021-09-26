Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

