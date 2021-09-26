HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 15,071 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 394,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,894 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

TOL opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

