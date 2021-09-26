HAP Trading LLC Invests $631,000 in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.95% of VanEck Africa Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA AFK opened at $20.86 on Friday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

