Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $195,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

