Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 118,632 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $207,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

