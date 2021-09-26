Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

