3,016 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

