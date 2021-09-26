Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $290,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NYSE NVRO opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

