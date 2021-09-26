14,728 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

