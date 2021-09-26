Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $388.75 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

