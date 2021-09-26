Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SCI opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

