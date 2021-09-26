Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $269,000 in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $753.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

