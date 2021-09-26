Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 43,885 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

