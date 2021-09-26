Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,033,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.11 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

