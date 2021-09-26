Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 78,774 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 963.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

