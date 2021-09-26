BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,543,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $1,045,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

PWR stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

