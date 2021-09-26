JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

