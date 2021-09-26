$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

IBP stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.