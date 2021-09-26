JustInvest LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.