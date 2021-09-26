Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.