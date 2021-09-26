$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.