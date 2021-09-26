Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 639 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $24,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RNG stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.38. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.