Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IDV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

