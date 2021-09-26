Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

