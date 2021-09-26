Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

