Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30,317 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

