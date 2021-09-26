Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 183,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 113.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.